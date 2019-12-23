Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc, (SAHCO) has won the bid to handle the ground operation of TAAG, the Angolan Airlines.

Mrs Venessa Uansohia, Manager, Corporate Communications of SAHCO, said that the company was chosen as the preferred ground handling partner for the Angolan national carrier in Nigeria.

She said that TAAG-Angola, the national airline of Angola, commenced operations into Lagos, Nigeria on Dec. 16 .

According to her, the airline operates a Boeing fleet and it will be flying twice a week from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

She said SAHCO would be responsible for its passenger handling, ramp handling, cargo services, warehousing and other aviation related activities.

“This again has proven that SAHCO is preferred when it comes to aviation ground handling in Nigeria, offering safe, speedy and efficient services to all its clients.

“This new addition to the notable clients that is being handled by SAHCO is a testimony that indeed clients will gravitate to the best and this is a further testament of the endorsement of the expertise, professionalism, efficiency and business integrity of the company.”

She said that SAHCO was both European RA3 and IATA ISAGO certified and operate in all the commercial airports in Nigeria.

According to Uansohia, the company has expanded its export custom bonded warehouse in Lagos Airport to boost its operation and service delivery

She said the company’s locations nationwide, including the bonded warehouse, were all equipped with ultra modern equipment in a bid to maintain its certification and serve its clients better.

The company’s spokesperson said the company had a team of expert and dedicated staff to do the job effectively.

“These include passenger handling, ramp handling, cargo handling/warehousing, training services, aviation security, baggage reconciliation.

“Hospitality/lounge services and other related ground handling services among others