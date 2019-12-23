Singer and entrepreneur, Rihanna managed to enjoy a trip to Winter Wonderland in London at the weekend by going there incognito.

According to a report in The News International, Rihanna went to the Hyde Park venue, wearing a veil.

Her fans could not recognise her in the balaclava-style scarf she used to cover her face.

The report said The Kiss It Better singer joined hundreds of tourists mingling around and having a great time, eating all the hot dogs and churros.

Meanwhile Rihanna has teased the impending release of her ninth studio album on her Instagram page, posting a hilarious video, in which a small dog appears to be enjoying some beats.

She captioned the video: update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it”.

Many of her 77.5 million followers on Instagram interpret the video, which has garnered over 8million likes, as a teaser for the album.

Rihanna last released an album ‘Anti’ in 2016.