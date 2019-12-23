The management of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has appealed for calm among candidates who were undergoing the aptitude test for its recruitment exercise nationwide.

Head of Public Affairs of the agency, Mr Jonah Achema, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Achema said the need for calm came up while assessing the compliance of prospective candidates toward the ongoing NDLEA recruitment exercises nationwide.

According to him, the agency is aware of little hitches in the ongoing Computer Based Test (CBT) with particular reference to Abuja Centre.

“We are not unaware of the complaints by those excluded by computer from the ongoing exercise on grounds of age, improper documentation at the time of application and/or failing to upload relevant documents in support of their application.

“These are the prequalification requirements for the recruitment exercise. Some may have been excluded on account of their own carelessness.

”Also, another reason for not getting the test done is having left the email address and telephone number used for the application dormant or replaced, and consequently could not be reached.

“The agency is determined to ensure that the integrity of the recruitment process is maintained in the selection of suitable 1,000 narcotic officers in the first phase of the recruitment exercise,” he said.

Achema said that the management reinstated that the recruitment which was the first phase of the recruitment exercise for 15,000 personnel was to recruit 5,000 personnel.

He added that it targeted the lower rank personnel (4,000 out of the 5,000) in order to address the current personnel gap in the agency.

He noted that the agency was happy with the successful completion of the aptitude test in all the centres except Abuja.

He said that it was due to impatience and unruly behaviour of some applicants which led to the rescheduling of the aptitude test for applicants who were unable to write the test in Abuja.

“The test for Abuja centre has been rescheduled to hold from Friday, December 27th to Monday, December 31st. The affected applicants are being contacted through emails and SMS messages,” he said.

The Chairman, NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (Rtd) had earlier said the agency would commence training for the 5,000 personnel in January.