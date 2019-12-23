The owner of Quilox Club and a member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller has been released on bail.

Peller was earlier in the day detained at Maroko Police Station in Lagos.

Lagos police’s spokesman, Bala Elkana, said he was detained and arrested for mobilising thugs to invade a police station after the vehicles of some of his club’s customers were towed for obstructing the free flow of traffic in the state.

He said, “The honourable is the owner of that club and his customers are fond of parking on the road and blocking the road. If you want to pass that place, you will have tough times.

“Up till 9 am, the club was still on. They refused to remove their vehicles and Lagosians were seriously disturbed. Even Mr Governor was affected this morning. He had to manoeuvre his way through it.

“This man had been talked to many times, but he refused to listen. This morning, our patrol vehicles towed three vehicles out of that place so that people could pass.

“This honourable mobilised over 50 thugs to attack Maroko Police Station to move those vehicles out. We had to send reinforcement from neighbouring stations before they were able to curtail the situation. That was how he was arrested with five of the thugs, while others escaped. We had to exercise a lot of restraints.

However, the House of Reps member was released on bail after his case was transferred to the State’s Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, following the directives of the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu.