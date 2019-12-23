The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has waded into the disagreement between Governors Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, over recent disputes between the two states.

A statement issued by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the national leadership, having noted the issues, has activated the party’s internal reconciliation mechanism to settle the matter amicably.

“The PDP recognizes that the tone of disagreements between the two respected governors were skin-deep and only borne out of their love and zeal for their respective states..

“The PDP leadership hereby urges both Governors Wike and Dickson, as eminent leaders and frontline stakeholders in our party, to sheathe their swords while the leadership harmoniously resolves the issue.

“We therefore assure all our leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our great party, particularly in Rivers and Bayelsa states, to remain calm and united, as the issue is already being resolved,” the party said.

The PDP restated that it remained one big indivisible family and would not allow anything to undermine its unity and focus, especially at this trying time in the history of our nation.