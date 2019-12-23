By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have continued to react to the news of arrest and detention of a member of the House of Representatives, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa, Oyo state, Shina Peller by officers of Nigeria Police Force.

Peller who is also the owner of a popular Lagos club, Quilox was said to have gone to Moroko Police station to bail some of Club’s customers who had allegedly parked on the road during a show at the Club.

This is coming hours after Club Quilox was sealed off by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, over Noise Pollution and Traffic Congestion.

The Police in a statement accused the Reps member of attacking Maroko Police Station with over 50 thugs to remove some vehicles seized by Police at his club.

However, Nigerians have taken to social media platforms to react to the news. While some are of the opinion that the arrest of the lawmaker is an embarrassment to the country, others imply commented on how the closure club is long overdue.

Akin Alabi who also a member of the House of Representatives, from Oyo state in his tweet said Police brutality knows no status.

He said, “So founder of Quilox and House of Representatives member, @ShinaPeller went to bail his customers that were illegally arrested… then the Police at Maroko police station detained him as well. Police brutality knows no status.”

He further accused the Police of changing the narrative by lying that Shina Peller tried to invade the police station.

“You arrest those parked on the road. Someone goes to bail the people arrested. You arrest the person to. We are on our way to Panti. First of all, the cars of the customers were towed and seized for violating traffic. FINE. But they were arrested and told to pay N100,000 bribe. Why one earth do you need to pay the police a bribe after your car has already been seized.”

“Now they are trying to swing the narrative by lying that he tried to invade the police station. Lies. He went to bail those that were arrested. He was arrested. CP even boasted that he has a score to settle with him. Madness!” he tweeted.

See other reactions below;

@iambigbrains said “Quilox causes traffic, Yes… But they pay taxes and stimulate the economy. Your churches & mosques cause worse every sunday and friday, do they pay taxes?”

@itshimolaa said “They shutdown Quilox for noise and traffic congestion, I hope they keep the same energy for MFM and RCCG for noise pollution and traffic congestion respectively.”

@obi_Nwosu said “Deji Adeyanju Attacked, Hon. Shina peller is detained while trying to free some of his quilox customers illegally held. What is happening in Nigeria? Just yesterday, we were praying for damaturu.”

@Adamsayeni said “Quilox seasonal traffic congestion is just child’s play compared to what happens everyday on Lagos-Ibadan expressway because of the church programmes there. The Federal government should be proactive and address that too.”

@PureMind__ “Quilox owned by Shina Peller, a member of House Rep under APC shut down by Lagos state government? Lmao what a time to be alive. 🤣”

@AyoShonaiya said “As they’re shutting down Quilox for noise and traffic congestion, they should keep that same energy for MFM and Redeemed Churches for noise pollution and traffic congestion respectively. Thank you.”

@YemieFash said “The founder of Quilox and APC House of Representatives member, @ShinaPeller went to bail his customers that were illegally arrested at the club. The @PoliceNG at Maroko station detained him as well. This Police brutality does not respect anyone. #ReformPoliceNg”

@hawt_red said “To think that the owner of quilox is a lawmaker… how do you convince the electorate to follow the law when the lawmaker is being lawless?”

FOnyeoziri said “So the Police also unlawfully arrested Shina Peller, a sitting lawmaker who also owns Quilox, the most popular night club in Lagos. You see, there is enough police brutality to go round, nobody is safe. Meanwhile, Sai Baba.”

mjjuniormodel said “Wait what am I hearing? Quilox is sealed?! I passed there this morning at about 5am ish and it was still popping. I get that they make a lot of noise but Na today Quilox start business? They cause a lot of traffic in the morning on that road, sure but that can be solved!”

@PabloHoggs said “Quilox is causing traffic congestion all over its axis, therefore it’s been shutdown. I’m not supporting or opposing anyone here. But that same energy should and must be played Whenever RCCG or MFM is having same traffic congestion.”

@sama_on_point said “The Lagos State Government acted right by sealing Quilox for “Noise Pollution and Traffic Congestion”. The next sealing order should be slammed on religious centres.”

@Mikypool4u2c said “Where’s the Traffic Quilox Was Causing?? This was 8am This Morning!! Shina Peller Stood for his customer that dint want to give Maroko Police Bribe!!”

@UNCLE_AJALA said “Quilox has been shut down for noise pollution & traffic Congestion by Lagos state Gov’t, & Hon. Shina peller is detained while trying to bail some of his customers that were arrested by Police. Now that the Police harassment is hitting home, maybe those in power will do something”

@_Swaggzeez said “Now that they’ve shut down Quilox over noise pollution and the Introverts are happy. Nobody should complain if the Lagos state government shut down any church on Christmas day over noise pollution 😒 OKAY!”

@ceonigeria_ said “Ordinary LASEPA arrested Shina Peller and shutdown Quilox. Akin Alabi is coming to cry on the TL like a cry-baby. Lemaaaooo. We that have been experiencing SARS on a daily nkor?!”