The Bauchi State Government has inaugurated a 41-member Joint Public Service Negotiation Council for the implementation of the new minimum wage in the state. The committee has four days to work out a report.

Alhaji Mohammed Baba, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), who inaugurated the council, said they were expected to submit their report on Dec. 27.

Baba said the objective was to recommend to the government on modalities of ensuring effective implementation of the new minimum wage.

He said with their recommendations, the state government would ensure commencement of the full implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.

The SSG therefore called on members of the council to justify the confidence reposed in them by doing justice in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Ahmed Ma’aji, the State Head of Service, is the chairman of the council with members comprising government and labour officials.

Ma’aji promised on behalf of the council members to do justice to the assignment.