By Taiwo Okanlawon

A popular Club Quilox, Victoria Island belonging to a member of the House of Representatives, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa, Oyo state, Shina Peller has been sealed off by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the Special Adviser to the governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, who made this known in a tweet on Monday, said the club was shut over Noise Pollution and Traffic Congestion.

BREAKING NEWS: The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (@LasepaInfo) has sealed popular Club Quilox, Victoria Island over Noise Pollution and Traffic Congestion. #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/Mt3uDQt2hb — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) December 23, 2019