Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday unveiled 31 network of roads in Ojokoro, Ifako-Ijaiye to decongest traffic in the area.

The network of roads totalled 20.216km.

Sanwo-Olu, while inaugurating the roads in four locations said good road network facilitated effective management of traffic and transport, thereby boosting the socio-economic activities of the State.

“It reduces traffic induced health challenges and travel time to access health facilities and educational institutions,” he said.

According to him, the drainage that came with the roads would help to de-flood the environment while the streetlights complemented the security architecture of the state.

The governor stated that the provision of road infrastructure was central to the delivery of the THEMES Agenda of his administration, adding that, “it is common knowledge that tourism and entertainment were better appreciated and attract more people when access to the venue is relatively stress-free.

“To this extent the prioritization of infrastructure especially, road, rail, and water transportation facilities is predicated on its multiplier effect and direct relationship to other pillars of the THEMES agenda,” he said, adding that Ojokoro LCDA was a strategic settlement with a fast growing population and huge need for infrastructural renewal, adding that the 31 network of roads commissioned was specifically executed to offer traffic relief to the rapidly developing area, improve the socio-economic activities and connectivity within the axis and its neighbouring Ogun State through Segun Adetiba Road and the bridge across Ilo River.

He said the completion of the network of roads would also complement other completed roads within Ojokoro LCDA.

In Sanwo-Olu’s view, the network of roads would help unlock perennial gridlock along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway with resultant reduction in travel time along the corridor.

“Prior to embarking on these projects, traffic on the road had grown tremendously considering the high rate of the population growth and its attendant vehicular density,” he said.

The governor assured that despite the various commitments of his government, “we shall find the most effective ways to ensure that this axis gets due attention. We will do more roads and many projects in other sectors for the benefit of Ojokoro and Lagos in general.”

He appealed to residents to take ownership of the roads and ensure that the projects were used judiciously because they had been put in place with their commonwealth.

“We have to understand that challenge to sustainable infrastructure is beyond quality of job but include vandalism of road furniture and public utilities by indiscriminate dumping of refuse on roads and drainage, activities of roadside mechanics and axle overload on inner roads among others”.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye said the commissioning of the roads were testimonies to the fact that Lagos State Government had robust plan for the development of the area and that “we are truthful to our vow to do things positively and differently.

“It lends credence to our commitment to complete all projects left behind by our predecessors and embark on new projects that will enhance our greater Lagos journey.”

She explained that the roads were connected to one another other and help to ease traffic logjam and also help save travel time to its barest minimum, improved road connectivity within the environs.