By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria Police Force on Monday arrested and detained a member of the House of Representatives, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa, Oyo state, Shina Peller for attempting to bail and stand as surety for some people detained at Moroko Police station, Lagos State.

Peller who is also the owner of a popular Lagos club, Quilox was said to have gone to Moroko police station to bail some of Club’s customers who had allegedly parked on the road during a show at the Club.

According to a statement released by Peller’s Press Secretary, Mr. Kola Popoola, the arrest and detention of the lawmaker was described as irresponsible and uncalled for, calling on the police authorities to immediately prevail on officers of Maroko Police station, to release the lawmaker without delay.

The statement said ” Prior to the kickoff of the 36hours non-stop show which usually holds every year at Quilox, Hon. Peller had informed the concerned Lagos traffic authorities to avoid unnecessary traffic gridlock.

” On getting to Moroko police station, the police started harassing Hon. Peller and even went as far as seizing all his phones for no reason.

” The continuous harassment and unjust detain of a member of House of Representatives, Hon. Peller, by the police calls for urgent attention of the media, and the Inspector General of Police.”