A Federal High Court Judge, Ahmed Mohammed has withdrawn from a lawsuit filed by Omoyele Sowore for his release from custody of the Department of State Service.

The Judge made a formal withdrawal from the case on Monday, in Abuja.

Ahmed said it’s the right thing to do since Sahara Reporters, a news platform owned by Omoyele Sowore accused him of taking a bribe to influence court judgement.

Justice Mohammed disclosed that though he was prevailed upon by the prosecution (EFCC) and defence teams to continue on the case of former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam after Sahara Reporters first shared its report in 2016, Justice Okon Abang took over the case after a similar report was published in June 2019.

He added that if his judgement goes in favour of the #RevolutionNow convener it will be seen as being blackmailed by him; if it goes against the media personality it will be interpreted as a payback.

Mohammed said; “Justice is rooted in confidence. That is to say, none of the parties should have fear or apprehension that he will not get justice before a court.”

The case file has been sent back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Justice John Tsoho, for reassignment to another judge.