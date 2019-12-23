The Minister of Interior, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday, inaugurated the headquarters of the Adamawa Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), built at the cost of the N185 million.

Speaking at the ceremony in Yola, Aregbesola lauded the Comptroller-General of NIS for his commitment to building of office complexes in all the 36 states to enhance good work environment for officers and men, including those patronising of the service.

He said that NIS, as the agency saddled with the implementation of the new visa reforms to attract foreign direct investment and enhance security, needed befitting accommodation to effectively perform its duties.

“With this complex coming into effect, the myriad of challenges, which officers and men faced in the past, has been addressed,” the minister said.

In his remarks, the Comptroller-General, Muhammad Babandede, said the Adamawa office complex was the third to be inaugurated this year after those of Akwa Ibom and Zamfara commands.

Babandede commended the minister for his support and keen interest in the activities of NIS and urged the officers and men of the service to reciprocate the support by being more committed to their duties.

He also implored them to ensure proper maintenance of the structure and the facilities therein.

Babandede called on migrants in the state to explore the ongoing registration of migrants scheduled to end in January 2020.

Earlier, the Comptroller of Adamawa command of the NIS, Alhaji Mohammed Alhassan, expressed happiness over the completion of the complex and other projects in the state.

This, he said, had addressed the problem of office accommodation and would greatly enhance the performance of the personnel and the comfort of those accessing their services.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri was represented at the occasion by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Maxwell Gidado, while the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Mustafa was also represented by the Galadima of Adamawa, Alhaji Mustafa Aminu.

They both commended NIS for building a befitting office in the state and urged other paramilitary organisations in the state to emulate it.

They assured of the continued commitment of the state government and the emirate to collaborating and supporting the service whenever the need arose.