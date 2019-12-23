Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua of the Synagogue of All Nation, SCOAN, has provided recipe on how Nigerians can drive out evil from their lives.

The SCOAN founder said love is the key for Nigerians to drive out evil from their lives and from the nation.

He lamented that evil had become rampant everywhere in the society and that it now seemed to prevail more than good.

Joshua said love in one’s life would affect his home, his place of work and in all places.

“Evil is rampant everywhere in our society today. Unfortunately, evil seems to prevail more than good. When you put love in your life, in your home, in your relationship, in the place of work and all around you, you drive out evil. Evil cannot stand love,” he wrote on his twitter handle.

