Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has described himself as the luckiest politician who was assisted by God to overcome the onslaught of Federal Might during the 2019 elections.

Speaking during the Thanksgiving Service of Senator Representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Barinada Mpigi, at Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Koroma Town, Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State on Sunday , Governor Wike said he fought Federal Might and survived because God is with him.

He said: “I am the luckiest politician who has always received God’s Blessing. I don’t know how many people who have fought Federal Might and succeeded.

“God fought for us during the last elections and we were victorious. That is why I will always support the Church. I will always continue to give thanks to God for his mercies.”

Wike reiterated that only God has the power to enthrone his successor in 2023.

“I will not install my successor. It is God that will determine who will succeed me. Only God has the power to install my successor.

“However, I will fervently pray that my party succeeds in 2023. The insistence to plant a successor is mainly for selfish reasons. Everyone with the right capacity should come forward to tell Rivers people, why they should vote him/her,” he said.

He described Senator Barinada Mpigi as a dedicated politician who worked hard to achieve results.

Wike said that he has worked closely with Senator Mpigi since 1999 because he is a trustworthy politician. He said that Mpigi has examined both PDP and APC, with the conclusion that PDP is the hope for Nigeria.

He said despite the challenges confronting the PDP, the future of the country is secured under the leadership of the PDP.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Omo Agege who was represented by Senator Sandy Onoh described Senator Mpigi as a potent force for Ogoni, Rivers State and the South-South.

Former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume said that Senator Mpigi is trustworthy politician does not swerve in the face of pressure .

He said though the contest for the Senate Leadership was fierce, he was not defeated. He said the election was manipulated by external forces who influenced the outcome.