Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has given awards to community papers and radio stations for their contributions to the development of the state.

The National Thinker, Eggon-Newspaper, Breeze 99.9 FM Lafia, Option FM Akwanga, Maloni FM Keffi, were among the media organisations recognised by the Governor.

The awards were part of the programme marking the first ‘Annual Media Dinner’, organised by the governor on Monday in Lafia.

Yakubu Lamai, Director of Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to the governor, said the awardss were in recognition of the contributions of the media outfits in publicising government activities in the state.

Lamai said given the contributions journalists and media organisations were making, the least the government would do was to give them awards and encourage them to continue with the good work.

He said the state government would continue to support media practitioners by creating an enabling environment for them to operate.

Joel Ogapa, Publisher of National Thinker, said the award came to him as a surprise.

“I thought nobody was noticing the little work I have been doing, but was amazed to be mentioned and called to come forward to receive award of recognition.

“It would spoil me to do more and I promised to continue to be professional and balanced in my publication,” the publisher said.