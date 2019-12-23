Davido is getting so much love from twitter fans, who hailed him for refusing to rock Megan Thee Stallion while she gave him her behind for free.

American rapper, singer, actress, and songwriter Megan Pete, known professionally as Megan Thee Stallion was performing on stage with OBO during

the second edition of the Flytime Music Festival, 2019 at the Eko Convention Centre on Sunday December 22nd when the event took place.

The DMW boss who is engaged to Chioma, despite having two kids from other women, was praised for this single act.

See reactions:

A man that respects his woman! Davido a King, I stan. That space between them, na Chioma get am! 😂 https://t.co/ZTYW1jQdN3 — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) December 23, 2019

Megan few centimeters away twerking in your direction and my man Davido was ready to risk it all but nah he stepped back cos Chioma “owned” that space. Davido just scored a screamer of over 70 yards! Nigerian men 5-0 Menascum FC. — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) December 23, 2019

Just when we taught that the Match was over, Davido scores a Dying Minute Freekick late in 2019 to give Nigerian Men a deserved 8-0 win over “Men will embarrass you” FC. He saw Megan’s ass, remembered Chioma & stayed Far Away. Nigerian Men Dont Cheat FC Feasting — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) December 23, 2019

Davido when he saw Megan’s booty Vs When he remembered he’s engaged to chioma pic.twitter.com/vVWLgathuU — Jeezyking (@Jeezyking1) December 23, 2019

Davido after backing away from Megan’s twerking cos of home training and Chioma pic.twitter.com/Af7YoA3VLP — Ola Canada💯 (@danielholkss) December 23, 2019

Chioma is blessed to have a man like Davido cos self control isn’t something many guys possess.

Some men would just be embarrassing you everywhere, following anything in skirt and has a vagina.🤦🏾‍♀️ Those of you saying he could have rocked Meghan are just being plain insensitive. — Funmi♥♥ (@seyishae) December 23, 2019

The level of self control Davido displayed towards Megan is proof that as a married man, no matter how hot the girl is you can still back out or avoid it. It is possible. At that point just think about your sexy wife and children. DAVIDO has shown us the way! Chioma is blessed!😁 — Lawani Friday Esq (@LAWANI_FRIDAY) December 23, 2019

Davido had to back off cos this was Chioma in the crowd while he was approaching Megan ‘s twerking ass 😂: pic.twitter.com/gVKyZLgLI6 — Ediye (@iamOkon) December 23, 2019

I don’t think it’d be a crime if Davido had rocked that Megan lady. I mean he’s a musician/entertainer. Chioma would understand that. — Richard Omo Ibo (@MeetTheRichard) December 23, 2019

Davido showed the world that Yoruba boys are the best, the level of self control Davido displayed towards Megan is proof that no matter how hot a girl is, a married Yoruba man will never yield to temptation. Chioma will always be proud of herself for marrying a Yoruba boy. 😊😊😊 — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) December 23, 2019

One of the most important things in a relationship is respect. You respect your partner by not doing what you wouldn’t want them to do.

Davido wouldn’t want Chioma to grind another man, so he also won’t rock anyone even if she’s hotter than Megan. That’s a King, Papa Ifeanyi ❤️ — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) December 23, 2019