Davido and Chioma

Davido is getting so much love from twitter fans, who hailed him for refusing to rock Megan Thee Stallion while she gave him her behind for free.

American rapper, singer, actress, and songwriter Megan Pete, known professionally as Megan Thee Stallion was performing on stage with OBO during
the second edition of the Flytime Music Festival, 2019 at the Eko Convention Centre on Sunday December 22nd when the event took place.

The DMW boss who is engaged to Chioma, despite having two kids from other women, was praised for this single act.

See reactions: