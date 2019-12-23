Edinson Cavani has agreed and signed a three-year-old contract to transfer to Atletico Madrid and could even leave the Ligue 1 side during the winter market.

The deal has been struck for the summer transfer window.

The former PSG striker is currently injured and looks unlikely to play again until 2020.

At yet, it’s not confirmed when the striker will join the LaLiga side. He will be a free agent come June 30th (2020) and there is speculation that he could bring forward his start to life at Atleti with the Spanish paying a symbolic quantity to bring the move forward.