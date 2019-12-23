The Nigeria Labour Congress Chairman in Cross River, Ben Ukpebi, has regained freedom from his abductors.
Ukpebi, who was kidnapped six days ago, was released after a ransom of 5million naira was paid to his captors, Vanguard reports.
He was released at about 9 pm on Sunday night after the family was able to pay 5 million to his abductors who earlier demanded 20million naira.
He was kidnapped on Tuesday evening from his residence at CROSPIL estate at Akpabuyo LGA, of the state.
What do you think?