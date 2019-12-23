The Nigeria Labour Congress Chairman in Cross River, Ben Ukpebi, has regained freedom from his abductors.

Ukpebi, who was kidnapped six days ago, was released after a ransom of 5million naira was paid to his captors, Vanguard reports.

He was released at about 9 pm on Sunday night after the family was able to pay 5 million to his abductors who earlier demanded 20million naira.

He was kidnapped on Tuesday evening from his residence at CROSPIL estate at Akpabuyo LGA, of the state.