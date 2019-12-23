Local authorities in the Philippines reported that at least 11 people have been killed and more than 300 treated in the hospital after drinking coconut wine.

This including some who were celebrating at a Christmas party on Monday.

The poisoning occurred in Laguna and Quezon, two provinces south of Manila, and all had consumed ‘lambanog’, a drink popular in provinces and consumed widely during holidays and celebrations.

Many were admitted to hospitals on the urging of mayor Vener Munoz in Rizal, Laguna, where the deaths occurred between Thursday and Sunday.

Two people who had been in critical condition were improving, he told local radio. The coconut wine that was consumed had been made in his town, he added.

Blood tests and samples of leftover lambanog would be collected and analyzed on Monday, the Department of Health said.

“All had a sad history of lambanog ingestion,” the department said, referring to those poisoned.

“Some bought for leisure drinking and birthday party, while others were donated by local officials during their Christmas party.”