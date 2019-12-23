American Rapper and Mother of one, Cardi B, has shown she knows how to celebrate the birthdays of her loved ones as she gifted her younger sister a new G-Wagon on her 24th birthday.

Cardi B, who recently gifted her husband half a million dollars on his birthday, didn’t announce her latest give out but her younger sister, Hennessy, took to her Instagram page to show off the car.

Hennessy who thanked Cardi B for the birthday gift wrote on Instagram; “OHHHHHH MYYYYY GODDDDD sister !!!!@iamcardib Thank YOUUUUUUUU soooooo much for my new car !!! BEST bday gift EVERRR!!!!!!! I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU Sooooo MUCH!!!!!.”