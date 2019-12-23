President Muhammadu Buhari has announced a raft of appointments in the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, that saw the exit of Bisi Adegbuyi, a lawyer from Ogun, being replaced at the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) by Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi from Oyo as director-general.

Adewusi, a former banker, was a former finance commissioner in Lagos and former managing director of Ibile Holdings.

Buhari also announced Professor Adeolu Akande as the new chairman for the Nigerian Communications Commission. He replaces Octogenarian Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye. The new appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Akande was the board chairman of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). He will now be replaced by Dr. Abubakar Sa’id in the agency.

A new head was announced for Galaxy Backbone. He is Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar. He replaces Architect Yusuf Kazaure, who has finished his tenure. Kazaure, however has a new assignment, to chair the board of Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat), replacing

Dr George Nnadubem Moghalu.

The details:

Nigerians Communications Commission (NCC)

(a) Prof. Adeolu Akande (South West) replaces Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye (South West) as Chairman, Board of Commissioners – subject to Senate confirmation

(b) Mr Uche Onwude (South East) replaces Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume (South East) as Non-Executive Commissioner – subject to Senate confirmation.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)

(a) Dr Abubakar Sa’id replaces Prof. Adeolu Akande as Board Chairman

(b) Dr Habibu Ahmed Imam (North West) replaces Dr Lawal Bello Moriki (North West)

(c) Dr Mohammed Sa’idu Kumo as Board Member

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST)

Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi (South West) replaces Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi (South West) as Postmaster General/CEO

Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB)

Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar replaces Architect Yusuf Kazaure

The Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat)

(a) Architect Yusuf Kazaure replaces Chief Dr George Nnadubem Moghalu as Board Chairman

(b) Dr Najeem Salam replaces Hon. Samson Osagie as Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development

(c) Professor Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale replaces Kazeem Kolawole Raji as Executive Director, Technical Services

(d) Hadi Mohammed replaces Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive Director, Administration