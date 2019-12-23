By Gbenro Adesina

The Registrar and Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, Professor Segun Ajiboye on Sunday revealed that 53,674 candidates passed the November diet of the Professional Qualification Examination, PQE, organised by the Council to certify teachers in Nigeria.

The breakdown of the results, according to the Registrar, showed that 72,947 wrote the examinations in various centers across the country out of which 19,273 failed.

Ajiboye lauded the commitment of Nigerian teachers to excellent delivery in spite of the challenges they face and the support given to TRCN to reposition the teaching profession in the country.

Lagos State topped the list of those who registered for the examination with 8,224 while 6,067 passed the examination.

This was followed by Oyo State with about 5,599 registered, while only 4,243 passed and Kaduna where 3,769 passed out of 4,008 who registered for the examination.

According to Ajiboye, the professional qualification examination was a continuous exercise and urged unqualified teachers to register and write the next diet to escape the sanction which awaited uncertified ‘teachers’ in 2020.

He said, “PQE is a continuous thing and the door is still open to those who have not registered to do so. And those who failed the examination still have opportunities of retaking the exam. The close of the deadline does not mean that PQE has stopped.

“Registration for the next Diet of the examination has commenced in all TRCN offices nationwide. We appreciate the commitment of the Nigerian teachers to excellent delivery in spite of the challenges they face and the support given to TRCN in its efforts to reposition the teaching profession in the country.”