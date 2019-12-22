Former housemate of and reality show, BBNaija, Tokunbo ‘Tboss’ Idowu, has shared her Mommie journey’experience and how she would make an amazing mother.

Sharing the photos of her and her baby daughter on Instagram, she wrote: ‘You see This Mommie journey yeah?

“NOBODY actually really knows what they’re doing! Yes, we take tips from our family & elders, loved ones, books & Auntie Google & good ones too because Yes they do have the experience but the truth is that every journey is different & every child is different.”

“But with the Grace of God & Love in our hearts: We would make Amazing Mothers,” she added.