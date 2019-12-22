Lagos State Safety Commission on Friday took its safety advocacy to the streets of Lagos, admonishing Lagosians to imbibe safety consciousness during the festive period and beyond.

The Director-General of LSSC, Mr. Lanre Mojola who led the Safety Champions of the agency and other safety stakeholders on a “Keep Safe, Stay Alive” campaign emphasized the need for adequate personal safety, safety at home, work place and on the roads.

The “Keep Safe, Stay Alive” Walk started from the Office of the Commission at Alausa, Ikeja through Obafemi-Awolowo Way, Ikeja to the Ikeja Under Bridge to raise awareness and sensitize residents of the State to stay away from all safety infractions.

“This Walk is tagged “Keep Safe, Stay Alive” because the value of life cannot be measured. The message we are sending out is that people should keep safe, think safe, and consider their own personal safety before they act.

“We are advocating safety on roads, don’t drink and drive, look at the environment around you before going out at night, when you visit clubs at night, be at alert always,” Mojola pleaded.

He acknowledged the fact that residents of Lagos are more aware of safety than people in other States across the country, attributing it to the ceaseless enlightenment efforts of LSSC, adding that for the agency to break new frontiers, it must continue to sensitize people from time to time.

He used the occasion to restate the commitment of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to safety of all residents of the State, adding that the Governor believes that the attainment of a 21st Century Economy by his administration could only be possible if residents of the State are in good health.

“The Governor is committed to the safety of lives of everyone that lives and works in the State and his mandate is to ensure that no one gets ill or injured in the line of duty, people should leave their houses safe and come back safe,” the Director-General said.