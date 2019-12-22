In a rather bizarre incident, a police Corporal was fatally shot by an inspector in Abuja Saturday.

The incident happened at the police divisional headquarters in Dutse Alhaji area. A deputy superintendent of police was also wounded.

The reason for the shooting was unclear as the shooter later committed suicide.

A statement by ASP Mariam Yusuf said the police have begun an investigation to unravel the cause.

Yusuf said the Commissioner of Police in Charge of FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, had ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and put measures in place to forestall future reoccurrence.

She said the command has condoled with the family of the unidentified corporal and urged residents to remain calm.

Yusuf pledged the commitment of the command to provide adequate security during the Yuletide.