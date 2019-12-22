The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has denied the rumour of a deep-rooted crisis with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ajayi said he has no plan to dump the All Progressives Party (APC) or his boss ahead of their joint ticket in 2020.

Speaking at a praise night in Apoi, Eseodo council area of the state, the deputy governor urged the people not to worry themselves with such report.

Ajayi said “I rejoice with the entire Apoi kingdom on this occasion of Praise Night. You must have been hearing one or two comments here and there about a conflict between me and the governor. Don’t worry about yourself. It is a normal thing in politics.

“Gov Akeredolu and I are doing very well. We are brothers and we are working together for the progress of Ondo State.

“I commend the Kalasuwe of Apoiland for this initiative. I pray it continues every year.”

Ajayi said the governor expressed his greetings to the people of Apoi and wished them Merry Christmas and New Year.

The Deputy Governor also admonished the people to pray for Akeredolu, who is their kinsman; since his mother is from the kingdom, the government and the monarchs leading the people.