After Liverpool won the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 title, the FIFA Technical Study Group chose Mohamed Salah as the Player of the Tournament, even though it was Roberto Firmino that won both the final and semi-final for the club.

FIFA.com reported that Salah was most deserving of the awards given his outstanding performance throughout the competition.

He won the Adidas Golden Ball and Alibaba Cloud Player of the Tournament award.

Mohamed Salah’s performances in Qatar were stellar from beginning to end, fifa.com reported.

“In his side’s first game, he provided a fantastic assist to Naby Keita, proving that he does not just score goals, but can help his team-mates find the net too.

“The Egyptian star’s blistering pace was a constant threat to opponents and, while he did not manage to score himself at Qatar 2019, he deservedly picked up the adidas Golden Ball for the brilliance of his play – something recognised by thousands of fans at the Khalifa International Stadium, who cheered his every touch”.

The silver ball was won by Flamengo’s best player at the tournament, Bruno Henrique.

In the semi-final of the tournament against hosts Al Hilal, Henrique proved how dangerous he is when he provided the assist for Giorgian De Arrascaeta for the opening goal, scored the second himself with a fantastic header, then forced Ali Albulayhi to put through his own net for the third.

He followed that standout performance with another impressive display against Liverpool, where his close control and dribbling skills saw him outsmart Trent Alexander-Arnold, one of the best full-backs in the world, on multiple occasions.

Al Hilal captain, Carlos Eduardo picked the Adidas Bronze ball. At Qatar 2019, Eduardo provided a vital link between his side’s defence and attack.

As Al Hilal captain, he showed true leadership qualities on the field, where he was frequently on the ball and orchestrating plays when he wasn’t breaking up opposition moves. He also scored with an exquisite header in the match for third place against Monterrey, reported FIFA.com.