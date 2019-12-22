The Lagos State Government has disbursed the sum of N480 million as life insurance premium benefits to 258 families of late employees of the state.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Yetunde Arobieke presented the premium benefits to families of some late local government and primary school teachers in the state service, at an event held in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Presenting the cheque, Arobieke, urged family representatives to keep alive the dreams and wishes of the deceased by ensuring that the money collected was judiciously used, especially in the education of the children and lives of other direct dependants left behind.

“This occasion of letter presentation to families of the deceased staff is one fulfilment of many welfare packages of the state government to its workforce The workers are the engine room and drivers of all pur policies and are germane to achieving the greater Lagos initiative project,'” Arobieke stated..

She maintained that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu prioritised workers welfare as he knew that only a motivated worker could perform optimally on schedule.

“That is why this administration has taken staff development and welfare as one of its cardinal policy thrust,” she said.

Arobieke said what was being given to beneficiaries at the event was outside the usual gratuity and pension benefits being paid promptly to staff.

“In realisation of today’s exercise, families of deceased workers made up of 152 deceased primary school teachers and 106 local government are to collect a total sum of N480 million as life insurance premium benefits of late workers,” she said.

The commissioner assured those that were still alive either in active service or in retirement that the state government was there for them at all times, promising never to allow any of them unattended to, especially when it had to do with life assurance.

General Manager of LASACO Assurance, Segun Balogun, who was represented at the event by Dimeji Olona, commended Sanwo-Olu, for his effort at ensuring that staff in the state were comfortable when alive and even in death.

He implored recipients of the cheque to use it judiciously and utilize the money for the purpose the deceased wanted it for.