A fire broke out at a three-story brick mansion of a chemical plant in the Russian city of Ufa on Sunday, the Ministry of Emergencies said.

There have been no deaths or injuries reported so far.

The blaze has now been limited to an area of 2,000 square meters and there are no residential buildings nearby, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 135 firefighters are on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the incident, Xinhua/NAN reported.