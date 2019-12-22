Preachers of SPAC Nation, a controversial Nigerian church in UK, under probe for exploiting young people are now facing additional accusations of child rape and the sexual abuse of teenage girls, according to a dossier now with the police.

The dossier comprising a dozen allegations was compiled by Labour MP Steve Reed, who had been contacted by the alleged victims of SPAC Nation preachers.

‘There is one allegation of potential rape against an underage girl,’ Mr Reed said. ‘There are also allegations that SPAC Nation pastors are regularly sleeping with girls who, in some cases, are under 16,’ Reed said in an interview published by Daily Mail.

The MP for Croydon North added that the alleged incidents are said to have happened in some of the 15 so-called ‘trap houses’ – safe houses for former gang members – run by the church across London.

Pastors are also facing claims from dozens of ex-worshippers who allege they were forced to take out bank loans and hand over thousands of pounds to fund the church’s lavish spending.

The preachers are known for wearing designer clothes and driving expensive cars including Rolls-Royces and Lamborghinis. SPAC Nation has even been nicknamed ‘The Church of Bling’ due to the conspicuous nature of its leaders’ wealth.

SPAC Nation was initially praised for helping gang members to turn their backs on violent crime. However, more recently it has been accused of acting like a cult.

Mr Reed said: ‘I’ve had a woman, who was 16 at the time, telling me it was common in a trap house for older pastors to sleep with women. In her words, ‘Everyone was having sex with everyone else.’ It is not what you would associate with a church.’

The MP, who handed his dossier to police last month, claimed to have seen ‘overwhelming evidence that there is criminal exploitation of young people through pressuring them to take out fraudulent loans, and setting up fake businesses to access business loans fraudulently’.