Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson has accused his counterpart in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike of inciting ethnic disharmony in Ijaw land by promoting wicked clandestine ethnic supremacist agenda.

The governor spoke at the weekend during a live media chat in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Dickson, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fidelis Soriwei, said Wike was merely using the disputed oil wells between the two sister states as a subterfuge to create disunity and cover up his deliberate policy to under-develop Ijaw communities in Rivers State while pretending to be their champion.

The governor described his counterpart’s comments on the disputed oil wells as reckless, childish and uncivilized with an evil intent to attack age-long bonds among brothers.

He said Wike’s vituperation and unwholesome behaviour towards him and the people of Bayelsa could no longer be condoned after years of restraint, adding that he had tried over the years to restrain himself from responding to the unprovoked and unguarded remarks and excesses of Wike out of respect for the Rivers people.

Dickson warned Wike to stop looking at Bayelsa as his conquered political empire and dismissed the Rivers governor’s claims that his state owned Soku oil wells, explaining that while Soku is a Kalabari (Ijaw) community in Rivers State, the disputed oil wells were located in Oluasiri, Nembe Local Government area of Bayelsa.

He further said that Wike’s reckless expansionist agenda led him to start needless wars with all the neighboring states of Imo, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and more to come to the detriment of the unity of the Niger Delta and the South South.

He said Wike, over the years engaged in needless antagonism against him and Bayelsans over the years and condemned his recent unprovoked outburst concerning an area with a very volatile history.

Dickson said it remained an issue of grave concern to Bayelsans and the Rivers people that their governor lacked the capacity to appreciate the grave implications of his intemperate outbursts and actions.

He also referred to the Supreme Court decision on the issue that directed the National Boundary Commission to carry out a fresh delineation and demarcation exercise in the affected area.

Dickson, however, reminded Wike of how the Rivers delegation led by its deputy governor at the time, Tele Ikuru pulled out of the exercise in 2013.

He called on the Ijaws in Rivers state not to fall for the antics of Wike to destroy the long standing relationship between them and their kith and kin in Bayelsa adding that there was no intent to annex any part of Kalabari land and any other place.

“The Good people of Rivers State should not be preys in the hands of Wike who want to promote disunity and hatred in ijaw land because he is promoting an ethnic supremacist political agenda in the state,” he said in a report by the Nation.