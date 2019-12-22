A staunch critic of President Muhammdu Buhari’s administration, Femi Fani-Kayode, has identified former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Pastor EA Adeboye, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku, Danjuma and Ibrahim Babangida as the people who destroyed Nigeria.

According to Fani-Kayode, they will be held accountable for the challenges facing the country because of their roles in making Muhammadu Buhari the president in 2015.

“OBJ, Danjuma, IBB, Tinubu, Adeboye, Atiku & all others that helped put Buhari in power in 2015 & destroy Nigeria will answer to God for what they did. Due to their poor judgment hundreds of thousands have been killed in 4 years. That blood cries to God in Heaven for vengeance,” Fani-Kayode said on Sunday.

He added: “We must be bold enough to speak the truth and the truth is that Buhari is not our main problem but all those who colluded with him & conspired to put him in power in 2015. We warned them over and over again yet they insisted on putting a beast in power. Now they are complaining!

“We have nothing to lose anymore. We have lost it all already: our nation, our freedom, our dignity, our honor and our self-esteem. The only thing that we have left to fear is fear itself and death: yet to die is Christ and to live is gain! FEAR NOT and speak truth to power!.”