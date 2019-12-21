Wendy Williams: reveals greatest wish for Christmas

Talk show host Wendy Williams has revealed her greatest wish for Christmas: the consummation of her divorce with estranged husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr.

Wendy revealed this, inadvertently, during her Dec. 19 morning show, while sitting down with Love & Hip Hop’s Stevie J.

Although Stevie plied her with several gifts- a roast beef sandwich, a mink coat for her and her son, Kevin Jr., and diamonds, Stevie spilled to the audience, what Wendy had told him off camera, that she wanted something more for the festive season.

“I got one more thing that she asked me for, she asked me for the divorce,” he said.

“I want something that no one can give me… a court and a pen,” the 55-year-old concurred, according to a report by bet.com

Williams filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., after 22 years of marriage, when she discovered he fathered a child with his mistress, Sharina Hudson. Hunter Sr. was her former manager and the show producer of her daytime talk show–