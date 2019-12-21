The teaser for Mercy Johnson Okojie’s production debut, “The Legend of Inikpi,” set to hit cinemas in January 2020, is out.

‘The Legend of Inikpi’ tells a compelling tale of two kingdoms on the brink of war. When the Oracle informs King Attah of Igala Kingdom of the human sacrifice demanded by the gods, the king plunges into despair; haunted by the ghosts of his past, this is a sacrifice he is not prepared to give.

Directed by Frank Rajah Arase with features from Odunlade Adekola, Sam Dede, Paul Obazele, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Saheed Balogun, and Nancy Ameh, The historical drama is set in the ancient Kingdom of Igala and Bini.