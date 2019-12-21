The Lagos State Government will commence repair works on Apapa/ Ijora Bridge on Monday, December 23, 2019.

This is in line with the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive to unlock traffic gridlocks in the metropolis.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde who disclosed this, stated that the planned closure would allow the State Government carry out expansion/ repair works on Apapa/ Ijora bridge axis without any hindrance.

He directed motorists to use Marina Beach road as a possible alternative to avoid traffic congestion.

He assured them that various Law Enforcement agencies, including Lagos State Transport Management Authority, (LASTMA) and the police would be fully on ground to direct traffic and manage the situation.

In addition, the Commissioner assured that his men would personally supervise the palliative works to ensure that repairs did not exceed two weeks as planned.

Consequently, the Commissioner while appealing to the relevant stakeholders to bear the pains, urged them to take note of this traffic arrangement and comply accordingly, adding that any inconveniences arising from the road closure was regrettable as the effort is aimed at improving on daily vehicular movement on that corridor.

“The government has selected this period because of the reduced usage of the roads during the festive season. The routes will be closed at night to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of work.

“The Lagos State Government hereby appeals to road users to bear with the government as it takes steps to create proper road infrastructure that will ultimately improve the traffic situation of the state,” he said.