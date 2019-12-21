Nasarawa Police command paraded 81 suspects for kidnapping, robbery and cultism in Nasarawa on Friday, including a traditional ruler of Mangoro Goma of Tunga Village, Dalhatu Abubakar.

According to Channels TV, he was arrested for aiding and abetting kidnapping.

Speaking on the bumper arrest of criminals in the state, Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, said the goal was to eradicate all forms of kidnapping in the state.

“Kidnapping will be something of the past in Nasarawa state,” Mr Longe said.

“Robbery has been completely reduced to little or nothing; cultism has been caged, although recently we discovered that some cultists are coming from Benue to relocate to Nasarawa state. We have re-arrested some of them and they will soon be charged to court.

“So in Nasarawa state we want to assure people that their lives will be maximally secured. So nobody should entertain fear.

“But we want them to ferry information to us, so that we will make use of the information to hype our security provision.”