Mum of two and talented Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Iyabo Ojo celebrates her 42nd birthday today.

With lovely photos, Iyabo shared on her timeline, we can tell it’s Parte after Parte all day.

Check on it!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!! I really wish I could scream my voice across the universe to show how happy of a Queen I am today… There have been many hurdles but today isn’t about so many words. It’s been a tremendous year for I have accomplished many of the goals that I set for myself. Your girl is 42 💃🏻 💃🏻💃🏻 come click a glass with me🍷 🥳 for I am a woman who knows she’s a queen 👑 😍😍😍