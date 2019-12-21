Mr Oyedokun Timothy, the rejected caretaker nominee from Ogbomoso South Local Government who Oyo House of Assembly earlier considered as “not appointable” has been confirmed.

Governor Makinde had forwarded 68 names to the Assembly for caretaker chairmen and sole administrators for the 33 local governments and 35 Local Council Development Areas ( LCDAs) in the state. 67 names were confirmed while Timothy was rejected.

Timothy was however confirmed on Friday, after a letter from Makinde urged the assembly to reconsider him as caretaker chairman for Ogbomoso South Local Government.

The Oyo State House of Assembly also confirmed the nomination of four members of the Judiciary Service Commission sent to it by Gov. Seyi Makinde.

The four confirmed members of the commission are Mr Kehinde Akinwunmi, Mr Ogunrinde Yusuf, Mr Lateef Adedigba and Mr Wahab Adedigba.

The new members would be working with the serving members of the commission under the Chairmanship of the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola.

Other members of the commission are Justice Eni Esan, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, the Attorney General of Oyo State, and Mrs Medinat Olufunke Akanni as Secretary.

Mr Lateef Adedigba, representing other members, had lamented the few numbers of judges in the commission.

”We have quite a lot of cases but fewer judges. When a Judge is having more cases, definitely, there will be a little delay

” One of the duties of the Judicial Service Commission is to help in the appointment of judges.

” Right now there are some slots which have been approved by the National Judicial Council (NJC)

” When we have more judges, there will be fewer cases; definitely, the speed of justice instead of being slower will be faster,” Adedigba said.