The Lagos State Government Office of the Public Defender (OPD) has assured residents of the state of government’s determination to protect and safeguard their fundamental human rights as entrenched in the relevant sections of the constitution.

This was made known in Lagos on Thursday by the Director of the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, during sensitization and enlightenment campaign of members of the public at Odi-Olowo, Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area of the State.

According to her, “many people’s rights have been violated due to lack of access to justice, ignorance and poverty. And continued violation could lead to injustice, inequality and social imbalance with attendant consequent on national development”.

The director said that the state government established OPD to provide free legal services to the people of the state irrespective of gender and religion, and further established OPD offices in the five divisions of the state to provide free legal services for the indigent people .

She therefore, urged members of the public to fully use the free legal services of OPD to free themselves from the shackles of oppression and victimisation in the state.

Office of the Public Defender (OPD) is currently carrying out series of enlightenment and sensitization programme across the state in order to stem the tide of rights violation and other abuses in the state.