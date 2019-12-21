A national exhibition of fine arts has opened at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, showcasing a lineup of carefully selected and award-winning works that depict China’s new era.

The 13th National Exhibition of Fine Arts features a total of 573 artworks, which were selected from among over 4,000 works from 13 exhibitions across the country, including 37 award-winning works and 62 nominated works from the third Chinese Fine Art Awards.

Covering various genres including Chinese painting, oil painting, sculpture, architecture and graphic design, the works put the spotlight on everyday people, different communities and symbolic snapshots of China’s development, showing remarkable changes and progress in the country and moments in Chinese history.

The exhibition paints a panoramic picture of the new era with Chinese aesthetics, said Tie Ning, chairwoman of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles.

The exhibition will run through Jan. 14, 2020, NAN/Xinhua reported.