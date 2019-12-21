The Police Command in Nasarawa State said on Saturday it had deployed a total of 1,567 personnel on special operation towards an hitch-free Christmas and New year celebrations.

Mr Ramhan Nansel, its spokesman, told newsmen in Lafia that the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, ordered the deployment to ensure security of lives and property before, during and after the Yuletide.

Nansel said that special patrol would be intensified along major highways across the state, especially roads linking big towns and neighbouring states.

He said that Policemen were also deployed to worship and recreational centres across the state to forestall security breach.

He reminded residents that the ban on the sale and use of fireworks was still in force, and advised sellers of the prohibited item to desist from doing that.

Nansel urged parents to caution their wards to desist from using fireworks, saying that “anyone caught would face the full wrath of the law”.

He called on the public to be vigilant and report suspicious movements and strangers in their neighbourhood to security agencies for prompt action.

The spokesman said that anyone in distress, or in any emergency situation, during and after the yuletide, should contact the Police through telephone numbers 08112692680 and 0810875930.