It is good news for the Okojies as Mercy Johnson and her husband Odi Okojie are launching their latest project.

Tonto Dikeh broke the news on her timeline after she congratulated the couple who will be having a grand opening of their Henod Luxury Hotels today in Abule Egba area of Lagos state.

Henod Luxury Hotels…Opening on 21st Dec 2019…A True Definition of Hospitality At Its Peak.

Congratulations to my sister AND her KING(The OKojies) as They Unveils and Grand open Their newest investment..

Sis I am proud of you, I PRAY THAT THIS IS THE LEAST YOU WILL EVER BE..

Go @mercyjohnsonokojie