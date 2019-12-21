Oscar winner Jane Fonda who turns 82 on Saturday, was arrested for a fifth time in Washington, D.C. Friday as part of her ongoing climate change march.

However, USA Today reported she was released on Friday night, quoting her rep, Ira Arlook.

Prior to Fonda’s arrest, she gave a speech in front of a sign that read, ‘Happy 82nd birthday, Jane!’

Fonda has been protesting weekly during her Fire Drill Fridays since announcing she was moving to Washington “to be closer to the epicentre of the fight for our climate.” Her participation has ended in multiple arrests.

Fire Drill Fridays reports the “Grace & Frankie” star was arrested alongside several other protesters Friday. Of the 138 arrested, two were kept overnight.

The group sang ‘Happy birthday’ to Fonda as she was led away in handcuffs.

Friday’s march was another celebrity-studded affair. Rosanna Arquette, Gloria Steinem and Casey Willson were arrested at the protest, too.