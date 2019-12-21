Eminent Nigerians and professional colleagues have described the late Mr Sehinde Dagubduro, a former Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, as a quintessential journalist.

The tributes were delivered on Friday during the burial of the late Dagunduro in Ibadan.

The late Dagunduro died on Nov. 3 in his Ibadan home.

The funeral service for the late NUJ chairman, which was held at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Odo-Ona in Ibadan, was attended by retired Gen. Adetunji Olurin, a former military administrator of Oyo State.

Other eminent Nigerians who attended the service were Mr Felix Adennaike, a former Editor-in-Chief of Nigerian Tribune, Alhaji Bolaji Kareem, a former Commissioner for Works in Oyo State and Mr Ademola Babalola, the NUJ Chairman, Oyo State Council.

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, described late Dagunduro as a quintessential journalist and stickler of objectivity and professionalism.

“Olasehindemi was not only a veteran journalist, he was also a focused and dynamic leader. He was an astute administrator who commanded the support, loyalty and respect of his colleagues,” he said.

Chief Akanni Aluko, Publisher of the defunct Third Eye Newspaper, said Dagunduro was a first-class journalist well known throughout Nigeria and the globe.

“Dagunduro is a man Nigeria has lost, a fine gentleman, very distinguished, respectable, quiet and unassuming,” he said.

According to Aluko, the journalism community in Nigeria has lost a great member of repute who will be difficult to replace.

Also speaking, Mr Lanre Ogundipe, a former NUJ National President, described the late Dagunduro as an exemplary leader and core professional.

“Sehindemi walked tall among the ancestors. Good night my beloved mentor and brother,” he said.

Mr Banji Ogundele, the Chairman, League of Veteran Journalists, said the late Dagunduro was an excellent professional, humble, hardworking and indefatigable.

“NUJ will forever be grateful for your visionary leadership qualities and comradeship. Rest in Peace,” he said.

Mr Joe Abiola, a former NUJ Chairman in the old Oyo State, described Dagunduro as “a wonderful friend, very trusting and extremely good friend.”

“The profession has missed a fantastic journalist. May your gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace,” he said.

Mr Sola Akinuli, a former Editor of Sketch Newspaper, said he respected the late Dagunduro till his death for his usual concern for the union of journalists.

“I thank God you died like a man. You were a veteran to the end. Rest in peace my good friend,” he said.