By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian comedian Emeka Erem popularly known as Ajebo, the creator of Aboki, has welcomed his first child with his wife Uchechi Kalu.

Ajebo who revealed he was present throughout the birth process, described their bundle of joy as the best Christmas gift they could ask for.

The excited comedian who shared the news on his Instagram page said the journey to fatherhood has been an amazing experience.

Ajebo also disclosed that their baby girl has been christened Zikora Shefa Ngozi Erem.

He wrote;

“God has done so much for Us, We cannot tell it all. The journey to fatherhood has been super amazing with my ride or die @uchae_erem”

“This is the best christmas gift we could ever ask for.. Our bundle of joy, Daddy’s girl. I saw with my 2 eyes the entire birth process and I stood confident in the fact that the host of Angels were in that room..God be praised.”

“I celebrate you my wonder woman, play buddy and best friend. Thank God for the gift of you and Our budle of Joy Zikora Shefa Ngozi Erem. It’s Ok to call me Daddy Zee! God be praised.”

The comedian proposed to Uche in 2017 during a trip to celebrate her birthday in United Arab Emirates and they got married in 2018.