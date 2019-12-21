Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino literally was unhinged after he netted a 99th minute goal for Liverpool in Doha, to win for the first time the FIFA Club World Cup.

They were the second English team to clinch the trophy after Manchester United won the trophy in 1998.

But more important, Liverpool have become the first English to sweep three international trophies in a year: UEFA Champions League Cup, Super Cup and now the FIFA Club World Cup.

The team have also extended their lead in terms of most trophies won in England: 18 League Championships, 7 FA Cup, 8 League Cup, 6 European Cup/Champions League, 3 UEFA Cup, 4 UEFA Super Cup and the newest 1 FIFA Club World Cup. They have two more cups than their illustrious fellow Reds, Manchester United.

Here are photos of Firmino as he literally went crazy at the Khalifa International Stadium after the goal in the Extra time. Incidentally, it was also Firmino that gave the team the winner in their difficult encounter with the Mexican team Monterrey in the semi-finals.