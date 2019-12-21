Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has released his album titled Black Love, a 15-track project.

This album contains previously released singles like “Can’t Let You Go” featuring King Promise, “Saara” featuring Efya, “Party and Bullsh*t” featuring Idris Elba & Donaeo, and the recent “Take My Love” featuring Tekno.

It also contains additional features by Rudeboy, Mr Eazi, KiDi, Maleek Berry, Kuami Eugene, Kizz Daniel, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei, and more.

Production credit goes to Kaywa, Possigee, Blaqjerzee, Killbeatz, DJ Breezy, and MOGBeatz.