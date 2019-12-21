Once again, it was the lot of Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino to make the dream win possible with a strike in the 99th minute.
The Anfield team have become the second English team to win the cup, after Manchester United in 1988.
Details later
Saturday, December 21, 2019 9:07 pm | Football
