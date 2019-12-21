Boko Haram atrocities in Nigeria’s north east have sentenced Nigeria into a spot in the United States Special Watch List (SWL) for governments that have engaged in or tolerated severe violations of religious freedom.

Nigeria joins Russia, Cuba, Sudan, and Uzbekistan on the list.

According to a statement signed and released by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Nigeria appears to have qualified to enter the list due to Boko Haram activities in the north-east.

Boko Haram was designated as “Entities of Particular Concern.”

“These designations underscore the United States’ commitment to protect those who seek to exercise their freedom of religion or belief,” Pompeo added.

“We believe that everyone, everywhere, at all times, should have the right to live according to the dictates of their conscience.

“We will continue to challenge state and non-state entities that seek to infringe upon those fundamental rights and to ensure they are held to account for their actions.”