With their new managers watching from the stands, Everton and Arsenal played out a goalless draw at Goodison Park.

Arsenal, however, named their youngest side since May 2011, with Emile Smith Rowe in for his first Premier League start.

The first half was a tentative affair, Arsenal looked solid and disciplined at the back, reducing the hosts to hopeful crosses from both flanks.

Meanwhile, Arsenal were struggling to break down the Everton side – although Gabriel Martinelli did have a good opportunity just before half time, running on to a nice Lucas Torreira pass but flashing his shot wide of the near post.

Richarlison flashed a cross-cum-shot across the face of goal within minutes of the restart, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came closer still only for Jordan Pickford to claw away his close-range effort.

The second half certainly had much more of a spark than the first, and Everton had another half chance when a scramble in the area saw a shot deflect of Calum Chambers and spin inches wide.

Joe Willock and Alex Lacazette were introduced as Arsenal looked to find a way to win the game late on, but chances remained few and far between.

In the end, both sides had to leave with a point each.

Everton 0: 0 Arsenal